CCBC offering free workshops for budding entrepreneurs

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

Community College of Baltimore County’s Center for Business Innovation is offering free workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to start their own business through the introductory program “Business Ownership: A Realistic Preview of Opening a New Business.” The workshop will show attendees how to get access to resources, tips and strategies for turning ideas for new products ...

