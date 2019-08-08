Quantcast

Demolished historic Baltimore mill properties’ owner pursues apartment building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 8, 2019

The property owner who razed historic mill properties in Baltimore's Woodberry neighborhood has resumed efforts to build apartments on the obliterated buildings' site. JP2 Architects LLC presented schematics for a 51-unit apartment building at 3511 Clipper Mill Road to Baltimore's Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel on Thursday. The panel's agenda listed Woodberry Station LLC as ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo