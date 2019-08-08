Quantcast

Maryland government employees protest state job vacancies

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

A group of Maryland government employees and union members rallied Wednesday in Baltimore to protest what they say is the governor's refusal to fill thousands of vacant government positions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo