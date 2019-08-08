Matthew J. Rudo | Cordell & Cordell

Matthew J. Rudo has joined the Baltimore office of Cordell & Cordell as a senior litigation attorney.

Prior to joining Cordell & Cordell, Rudo practiced family law, personal injury, trusts and estates, and general litigation.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar Association and the Baltimore County Bar Association.

