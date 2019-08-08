Quantcast

Matthew J. Rudo | Cordell & Cordell

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

rudo-matthew-cordell-cordellMatthew J. Rudo has joined the Baltimore office of Cordell & Cordell as a senior litigation attorney.

Prior to joining Cordell & Cordell, Rudo practiced family law, personal injury, trusts and estates, and general litigation.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar Association and the Baltimore County Bar Association.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo