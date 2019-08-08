Quantcast

‘For Toni’: Baltimore artist’s mural honors ‘Beloved’ author

By: Associated Press August 8, 2019

The news of Toni Morrison's death led a west Baltimore artist to create his own version of an ancestral shrine. The Baltimore Sun reports that 50-year-old Ernest Shaw Jr. completed a mural of the celebrated artist and Nobel laureate by Tuesday, just a day after Morrison's death. Shaw says he considers the death of the 88-year-old Morrison to be ...

