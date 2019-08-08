Quantcast

MVLS director Sullivan announces retirement

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 8, 2019

The executive director of the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services in Maryland announced her retirement Thursday after 11 years in the role. Bonnie Sullivan will leave Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service at the end of September, according to a news release from the organization. Current deputy director Susan Francis will take over on Oct. 1. ...

