Ross takes over management of 3 St. Charles properties

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

Bethesda-based multifamily property management company Ross Management Services announced Thursday it has assumed management responsibilities for three apartment communities consisting of 564 units in St. Charles. Together, the three communities -- the 152-unit Palmer Apartments, the 208-unit Smallwood Gardens and the 204-unit Wakefield Terrace -- will be re-branded as Village of St. Charles with a blend of affordable and ...

