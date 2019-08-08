Quantcast

Saul Centers sees improvement in Q2 earnings report

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

Bethesda-based equity real estate investment trust Saul Centers Inc. saw a jump in its total revenue and net income in its second-quarter earnings report, released Thursday. Saul Centers’ total revenue for the quarter ended June 30 increased to $58.1 million from $56.1 million from the same period in 2018. Net income increased to $16.8 million from $15.9 million.  Net income available to common ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo