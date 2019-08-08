Quantcast

SB & Company relocates to Owings Mills

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

SB & Company has signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises LTD to relocate the certified public accounting and business advisory firm to Owings Mills, company officials announced Thursday. The company signed a lease for 15,434 square-feet of space in Metro Centre at 10200 Grand Central Ave. within the transit-oriented mixed-use development, leaving its former ...

