Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019

Easton-based Shore Bancshares, Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.10 per share, payable Aug. 30 to stockholders of record on Aug. 17. Shore Bancshares, a financial holding company and the largest independent bank holding company on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages ...

