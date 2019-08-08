Spencer Perry | BB&T

Spencer Perry, business services officer – commercial real estate for BB&T, has been awarded a 2019 Developing Leaders Award by NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association.

The national award is reserved for commercial real estate professionals under the age of 35 years who have distinguished themselves and show promise as a “future industry leader.” Perry was one of five recipients of this year’s award chosen from around the country. There are currently more than 5,000 Developing Leaders among the 51 NAIOP chapters in North America.

Perry becomes the 10th NAIOP-MD Developing Leader member to achieve this distinction over the past 11 years.

