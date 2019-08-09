Quantcast

Women awarded $750K for attack by pit bull mix dog in 2013

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 9, 2019

A Baltimore judge awarded more than $750,000 Wednesday to two women attacked by a pit bull mix dog in 2013. Wendy Dixon, a resident at an assisted living facility in Baltimore, and Renae Frazier, an employee at the facility, were injured in June 2013 by the dog, which belonged to Rosa Vazquez, the owner and operator ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo