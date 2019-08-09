Excellence in Construction and Real Estate nominations open

Maryland’s landscape has seen many dramatic changes and innovations through the work of professionals in design, construction, project management, finance and other fields.

From renovating and reusing historic properties to designing and building new projects, many companies and individuals have helped make these changes possible.

The Daily Record will be honoring those organizations and individuals that have made an impact in construction and real estate around our state. Nominations for the 2019 Excellence in Construction and Real Estate are now open. The nomination deadline is Sept. 17. Honorees will be celebrated at an event on Nov. 20.

Nominations are open in the following construction categories:

Developers

Architects

General Contractors

Engineers

Home Builders

Interior Design/Staging

Estimators

Project Managers

Subcontractors

Lender/Bonding Agents

Rising Star

Project of the Year

Environmental Sensitivity

The real estate categories include:

Commercial Real Estate Agent

Residential Real Estate Agent

Rising Star

For more information about the categories and to nominate a company or individual, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/excellence-in-construction-and-real-estate/.