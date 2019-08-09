Excellence in Construction and Real Estate nominations open

Maryland’s landscape has seen many dramatic changes and innovations through the work of professionals in design, construction, project management, finance and other fields.
From renovating and reusing historic properties to designing and building new projects, many companies and individuals have helped make these changes possible.
The Daily Record will be honoring those organizations and individuals that have made an impact in construction and real estate around our state. Nominations for the 2019 Excellence in Construction and Real Estate are now open. The nomination deadline is Sept. 17. Honorees will be celebrated at an event on Nov. 20.
Nominations are open in the following construction categories:
- Developers
- Architects
- General Contractors
- Engineers
- Home Builders
- Interior Design/Staging
- Estimators
- Project Managers
- Subcontractors
- Lender/Bonding Agents
- Rising Star
- Project of the Year
- Environmental Sensitivity
The real estate categories include:
- Commercial Real Estate Agent
- Residential Real Estate Agent
- Rising Star
For more information about the categories and to nominate a company or individual, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/excellence-in-construction-and-real-estate/.