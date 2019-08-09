Quantcast

Greenebaum Enterprises plans downtown Towson office tower overhaul

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 9, 2019

Greenebaum Enterprises and Caves Valley Partners have teamed up to overhaul a downtown Towson office building surrounded by new development. The developers plan a $1 million overhaul of a property, previously listed as 29 W. Susquehanna Ave., now rebranded as 215 Washington Avenue. The firms plan to add a new exterior, an upgraded lobby and landscaping ...

