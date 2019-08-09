Quantcast

Laureate Education to buy up to $150M of its own stock

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2019

Laureate Education Inc., the Baltimore-headquartered network of degree-granting higher education institutions, plans to buy back up to $150 million of its class A common stock under a program approved by its board of directors.

