Quantcast

Maryland universities named in list of top global institutions

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer August 9, 2019

Several Maryland universities have been ranked among the best in the world by a group that looks at 20,000 institutions of higher learning. The Center for World University Rankings lists the top 2,000 of the 20,000 universities it scores. Six Maryland universities made the list, including Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, College Park. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo