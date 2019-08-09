Quantcast

Michael Brown’s father seeks new investigation into killing

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2019

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis County's top prosecutor Friday to reopen the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old. Before a memorial service in the Ferguson street where a white police officer fatally shot his ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo