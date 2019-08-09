Quantcast

Sheppard Pratt Health System appoints new VP, CFO

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2019

Sheppard Pratt Health System announced Friday the appointment of Kelly Savoca, CPA, MBA, as its new vice president and chief financial officer. She will oversee financial operations across the health system's more than 160 programs and 350 sites of service. She most recently served as the chief financial officer for Mosaic Community Services, part of the Sheppard ...

