Quantcast

Traveling tips, Thailand and baby elephants too

By: Veronica Cool August 9, 2019

I write this on hour No. 4 of a 13-hour trans-Pacific flight after a five-hour flight from Bangkok to Beijing. Exhausting? Yes! Circadian rhythm completely busted? Yes! But I won’t trade it. The opportunity to explore the world, adventure through lands unknown with the family is a gift I crave. For me (and I dare say ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo