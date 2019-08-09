Quantcast

Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA

NRA

By: Associated Press Zeke Miller and Deb Riechmann August 9, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he has influence to rally Republicans around stronger federal background check laws as Congress and the White House work on a response to last weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. At the same time, Trump said he had assured the National Rifle Association that its gun-rights ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo