Quantcast

Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on guns sales

By: Associated Press Michelle Chapman August 9, 2019

Walmart is removing from it stores nationwide signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Texas, though it has not changed its policy on gun sales. The retailer instructed employees in an internal memo to remove any marketing material, turn off or unplug video game consoles that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo