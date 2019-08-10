Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Gun laws eased for Md. business owners; Security Square Mall loses last anchor tenant

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2019

Business owners with handguns got a boost from the Maryland State Police this week, while Baltimore’s Security Square Mall lost its last anchor tenant in another round of closings by Sears. Business owners in Maryland who have permits to wear and carry a handgun apparently will be able to carry their weapons outside of business-related functions ...

