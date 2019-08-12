John P. Smolen | Ballard Spahr

John P. Smolen joined Ballard Spahr’s P3/Infrastructure Group in the firm’s national finance department and work out of the firm’s Baltimore office.

Smolen is known for his skill with alternative transportation mega-project delivery. He played a leading role in the legal team advising on the procurement, negotiation, and financing of Maryland’s $2 billion Purple Line Light Rail, that state’s first P3 transit project. Other recent work includes the Missouri River Terminal project—anticipated to be the first non-landlord/tenant inland port P3 in the country—and the Scribner-West Point Design-Build Project, Nebraska’s first foray into innovative project delivery.

In addition to his experience with transportation, transit system, and port developments, Smolen has useful experience in renewable energy and industrial EPC contracting, as well as design-build and related alternative project delivery approaches. Before becoming a lawyer, Smolen served for more than a decade as an aviator and flight instructor in the U.S. Navy.

