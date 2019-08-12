Quantcast

Maryland panel on lynching begins study of killings

By: Associated Press Brian Witte August 12, 2019

A Maryland commission on lynchings that were committed in the state is holding its first meeting.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo