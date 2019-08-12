Quantcast

Md. high court draws parole eligibility line at resentencing

Waiting time cannot increase after successful appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 12, 2019

A criminal defendant’s resentencing after a successful appeal can lawfully result in the same period of incarceration, Maryland’s top court has unanimously ruled. However, the same post-appeal prison sentence cannot be coupled with an increase in the time the defendant must wait before becoming eligible for parole, the Court of Appeals added. In its 7-0 decision, the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo