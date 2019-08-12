Quantcast

SunTrust finances $60M for Roland Park Place expansion

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 12, 2019

SunTrust Banks Inc. said on Monday it plans to provide $60 million in financing for a planned expansion of Roland Park Place. Roland Park Place, a nonprofit senior living community, plans an additional eight-story tower. The new building will have 58 units and is expected to be finished in the spring of 2021. The deal makes SunTrust ...

