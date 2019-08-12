Quantcast

UMB, UMBC team up to improve medical cybersecurity and data learning

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer August 12, 2019

Two University of Maryland campuses signed an agreement Monday that will allow them to collaborate on using data in medical research by improving both cybersecurity and methods to get the most out of medical data. Through the agreement, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County joined the University of Maryland, Baltimore in its Institute for Clinical and ...

