Ben Skowronski | CRB

Ben Skowronski was promoted to leader of the Maryland office for CRB, a Kansas City-based provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries.

Skowronski has demonstrated strong leadership and business development skills in the architecture, engineering and construction industries in the Northeast for 15 years and has been with CRB since 2015. In addition to the local expertise in the Maryland office, Skowronski will draw upon CRB’s global subject matter experts to support all project needs.

Skowronski is active in the life sciences community, serving as president of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering’s Chesapeake Bay Area Chapter and board member of the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation that improves the quality of life for cancer patients and their caregivers. Skowronski has a Bachelor of Science in natural resource sciences from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.