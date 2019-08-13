Quantcast

Born2Global, Howard County sign MOU on joint support for Korean startups

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019

The Born2Global Centre and Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Monday to help support Korean startups in the county. The purpose of the MOU is to help Korean startups gain a solid foothold in the U.S. market by providing assistance with establishing local hubs and a stable business foundation. The Howard County Innovation Center will ...

