Ethan Marchant and David Gavin | Quinn Evans Architects

Ethan Marchant, AIA, LEED AP, was promoted to senior associate and David Gavin, AIA to associate in the Baltimore office of Quinn Evans Architects.

A member of the AIA, Ethan Marchant holds a Master of Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Maryland.

Gavin holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science from Catholic University. He is a member of the AIA and is a credentialed Certified Passive House Consultant.

