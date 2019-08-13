Quantcast

First-half expansion fuels Provident State Bank parent

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019

PSB Holding Corp., the parent company of Owings Mills-based Provident State Bank Inc., had net income of $1.5 million in the first six months of 2019 in numbers released Tuesday in an earnings report. These earnings produced a .67% return on average assets and 7.17% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $38.4 million as of June 30 ...

