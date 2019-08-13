Quantcast

LAWRENCE MILLS v. OFFICE OF THE STATE PROSECUTOR, et al

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019

Civil litigation -- Writ of common law mandamus -- Failure to state a claim In 2016, Lawrence Mills, appellant, was acquitted of driving under the influence following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Howard County. Thereafter, Mr. Mills requested the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute Maryland State Trooper Anthony Hassan, the arresting ...

