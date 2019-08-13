Quantcast

Newspaper shooting suspect’s defense requests new subpoenas

By: Associated Press August 13, 2019

Defense attorneys for the man charged with killing five Capital Gazette employees in Maryland have requested records about allegations of the shooter's harassing behavior at work and records from veterinary clinics where his cat was treated and euthanized.

