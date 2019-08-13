Quantcast

Md. among states suing Trump administration over new coal rules

By: Associated Press Don Thompson and Adam Beam August 13, 2019

SACRAMENTO, California — A coalition of 21 Democratic-led states, the District of Columbia and six local governments has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants. In June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency eliminated the agency's Clean Power Plan and replaced it with a new rule that gives states more ...

