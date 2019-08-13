Quantcast

Md. county officials ponder cybersecurity, opioids, budget issues

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 13, 2019

Leaders of Maryland's counties and officials from state government will descend on Ocean City this week to talk public policy, politics and cybersecurity. The event theme, "Winds of Change," is focused less on renewable energy and more on social, economic and demographic shifts affecting the state's 24 major subdivisions. Top of mind will be the security of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo