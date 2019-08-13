Quantcast

Port of Baltimore gets $700K to strengthen cybersecurity

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) has been awarded $703,116 in the most recent round of funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Port Security Grant Program. The funding, announced earlier this month, will help strengthening access control points and cybersecurity efforts at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s state-owned ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo