Scott Kidd | Live Casino & Hotel

Scott Kidd was appointed vice president of food and beverage at Live Casino & Hotel.

In his new role, Mr. Kidd, a 30-plus year hospitality veteran, will be responsible for all operational standards and procedures for the food and beverage departments, ensuring the ongoing success of the Live! restaurants. Among the award-winning restaurants that Kidd will oversee are the Zagat-rated steakhouse The Prime Rib; David’s, featuring global cuisine; and Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine. He will also manage the development and implementation of quality offerings, as well as superior performance for all guests.

