Smith to leave Cybersecurity Association of Maryland

Stacey Smith has resigned as president and CEO of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland. Her last day will be Aug. 23rd.

In Smith’s place, Samantha Conklin will run the organization as the director of operations.

Smith led the organization for four years and her tenure included the successful passage of a bill designed to increase investment in Maryland cybersecurity companies and to encourage more Maryland firms to buy Maryland cybersecurity products.

“Establishing CAMI as the nation’s only cybersecurity trade association and gaining credibility locally and nationally, has been a true labor of love for me,” Smith said in a statement. “I appreciate the support that CAMI’s Board of Directors, Advisory Council, staff, members, and volunteers have provided me, and I am grateful for this experience.”

In a letter to the association’s sponsors and members, Gina Abate, the association’s chair, said Smith was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

She also noted that the organization had seen growth under Smith, reaching 500 members.

“Seeing CAMI grow to 500 members in such a short period of time has been remarkable and is a testament to our team and the commitment to cyber that the State of Maryland has made. We thank Stacey for her years of service,” she said in a statement. “There is no doubt that her passion and commitment were integral in taking CAMI from a small startup to where we are today.”

In the letter to the association’s sponsors and members, Abate said the organization “actively supports” Conklin and looked forward to her growing the organization’s role supporting Maryland’s cyber companies.

The organization will be redesigning its website and directory and increasing resources over the next year, Conklin said in a statement.

“I am extremely committed to the future of CAMI. We are releasing an events schedule for the next 12 months, doing a full redesign of our website and directory, and doubling down on providing the education, resources, and connections to foster a cyber aware and cyber secure Maryland,” she said in a statement. “I thank the board for this incredible opportunity and am excited for the future of CAMI.”