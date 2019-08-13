Quantcast

Top Down Systems finds global partner for sales, support

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019

A Maryland technology company is partnering with an global consulting firm in India in a bid to grow the use of its customer communication management cloud service outside of North America.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo