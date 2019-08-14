Quantcast

Developer behind $140M Penn Station overhaul to seek city, state backing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 14, 2019

Amtrak is set to invest $90 million overhauling Baltimore's Penn Station, but plans for a larger redevelopment bank on securing local backing. Penn Station Partners proposes a $140 million redevelopment of the historic rail station to include office, hotel and retail space. Creating that community hub, developer Bill Struever said, will require public investment. "It's all of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo