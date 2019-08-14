ADVERTISEMENT

DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT

Maryland Department of Human Services – Child Support Administration

311 W. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

This position serves as the Director of the Division of Program Development with the Department of Human Service (DHS), Child Support Administration (CSA). The incumbent in this position is responsible for developing, reviewing, analyzing, interpreting, and implementation of child support related policy, training, legislation, regulations, customer service and communications (internal and external), data analysis and performance metrics administered by CSA; and coordinates CSA press inquiries and public information act requests with DHS, Office of Communications.

https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/BulPreview.asp?R1=19&R2=005478&R3=0018

Recruitment #19-005478-0018

