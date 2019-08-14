Quantcast

Gaming license awarded for Cordish Cos. Live Casino Pittsburgh project

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2019

Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of a Pennsylvania casino company owned by principals of Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies Wednesday was awarded a Category 4 gaming license by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for its Live Casino Pittsburgh project. The project will be developed at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township. Live Casino Pittsburgh will feature ...

