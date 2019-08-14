Quantcast

JEREMIAH EZEKIEL EDWARDS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Carrying dangerous weapon openly with intent to injure This is a consolidated appeal from the Circuit Court for Baltimore County from Jeremiah Edwards’ convictions and denial of motion for specific performance to enforce the plea agreement. Following failed plea negotiations, Edwards elected a jury trial and was found ...

