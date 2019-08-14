Jessica Gardner, Sarah Marty and Shannon O’Connor | MGH

MGH has named Jessica Gardner an associate digital analyst, Sarah Marty an account coordinator and Shannon O’Connor a media assistant.

Gardner previously worked at Public Housing Authorities Directors Association in Washington as a digital media intern. In her new role, Gardner will provide support on client accounts, including Books-A-Million and Paul Fredrick. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in strategic influence from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Marty previously worked at imre as a social media intern. In her new role, Marty will work on client accounts, including Mannington, Ocean City Department of Tourism and People’s Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Loyola University Maryland.

O’Connor previously worked at Under Armour as a customer service representative. In her new role, O’Connor will provide support on all media accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola University Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.