Quantcast

Jessica Gardner, Sarah Marty and Shannon O’Connor | MGH

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2019

From top, Jessica Gardner, Sarah Marty and Shannon O'Connor

From top, Jessica Gardner, Sarah Marty and Shannon O’Connor

MGH has named Jessica Gardner an associate digital analyst, Sarah Marty an account coordinator and Shannon O’Connor a media assistant.

Gardner previously worked at Public Housing Authorities Directors Association in Washington as a digital media intern. In her new role, Gardner will provide support on client accounts, including Books-A-Million and Paul Fredrick. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in strategic influence from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Marty previously worked at imre as a social media intern. In her new role, Marty will work on client accounts, including Mannington, Ocean City Department of Tourism and People’s Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Loyola University Maryland.

O’Connor previously worked at Under Armour as a customer service representative. In her new role, O’Connor will provide support on all media accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola University Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo