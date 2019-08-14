Quantcast

KEITH JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police In this appeal, we are asked by appellant, Keith Jones, to hold that incriminating statements made by him while in police custody were the product of the functional equivalent of interrogation, and thus inadmissible in his trial before a jury in the Circuit Court for ...

