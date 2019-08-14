Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Aug. 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2019

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Constitutional Law; Inverse condemnation: A landowner’s inverse condemnation claim against the county was barred by the statute of limitations where it was filed more than three years after the final administrative agency decision denying the landowner’s variance requests, the point at which the claim accrued because it was then that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo