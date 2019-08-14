Quantcast

Maryland high court: Involuntary commitment challenge survives release

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 14, 2019

A claim challenging a person's involuntary commitment for mental health treatment does not end with the individual's release from the facility, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Tuesday, citing the lasting social stigma and possible “collateral consequences” of having been institutionalized. The Court of Appeals’ 7-0 decision permits a young adult to pursue her claim that Sheppard ...

