S. Korean parent of 3 Maryland firms raises $137.1M

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor August 14, 2019

Three Maryland biotech companies spun out from Johns Hopkins University's startup incubator will have an influx of capital after their South Korean corporate parent raised $137.1 million in a venture funding round.

