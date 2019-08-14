ADVERTISEMENT

STATE PROSECUTOR

The State Prosecutor Selection and Disabilities Commission is currently seeking applicants for State Prosecutor.

The State Prosecutor may investigate certain criminal offenses on his/her own initiative, or at the request of the Governor, the Attorney General, the General Assembly, the State Ethics Commission, or a State’s Attorney. These include: 1) State election law violations; 2) State public ethics law violations; 3) State bribery law violations involving public officials or employees; 4) misconduct in office by public officials or employees; and 5) extortion, perjury, or obstruction of justice related to any of the above. The State Prosecutor is nominated by the Commission and appointed by the Governor for a term of six years and until a successor is appointed and qualifies.

The ideal candidate should have at least 10 years of prosecutorial and/or criminal litigation experience, possess a demonstrated ability to lead complex investigations and manage an investigation team, substantial experience with pre-trial and trial litigation, strong written and oral advocacy skills, as well as excellent interpersonal skills and judgment. All candidates must be members in good standing with the Maryland Bar.

Interested persons should submit resumes via e-mail by close of business on August 30, 2019 to:

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Chair,

State Prosecutor Selection and Disabilities Commission, at

or by regular mail to

the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office,

55 North Court Street,

Westminster, Maryland 21157

