Allan House | Greystone Consulting

Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, announced Allan D. House has joined The J.K. Meek Group at Graystone Consulting in the firm’s office in Baltimore.

House, who joined Morgan Stanley in summer of 2019, most recently was an endowments and foundations portfolio manager with Brown Advisory and has more than 27 years of investment experience.

